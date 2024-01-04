ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, January 4th, 2024: A storm system will lead to some interesting changes over the following day.

Thursday will see an upper-level disturbance make its way into the area. Plenty of moisture ahead of the system and colder temperatures will result in fog and cloud development moving in from the east. These will keep temperatures on Thursday rather chilly in the Basin, ranging within the 40s. Those southwest of the Pecos will see highs in the 50s and 60s. As the storm system makes its way into region, chances for rain and drizzle development will increase and the higher elevations may see a few snow flurries. Overall, precipitation accumulation is looking to be light. The disturbance will also lead to some breezy and gusty conditions, especially in the afternoon. In general, stay weather aware with this system as it may lead to a few hazards.

That disturbance will clear out by the afternoon on Friday and it looks like some great weather just in time for the weekend!

