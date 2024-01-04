#22 Caprock hosts #3 Amarillo High in district opener this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This Friday night, the #22 ranked Caprock Lady Longhorns play host to rival #3 ranked Amarillo High in the district opener.

The two teams are currently the only Texas Panhandle programs ranked in the 5A Top 25, signifying a milestone matchup for the AISD foes.

So far this season, the Lady Longhorns have been one of the best stories in the Panhandle. The team currently sits with a 15-5 record under new head coach Bill Long who was appointed following the conclusion of last season.

Now, the real test comes for the Lady Longhorns as they battle a true state title contender in the Lady Sandies.

“We’re obviously excited to be 15-5 at this point, I believe last year we might’ve been around 4-9.” Long said. “Our kids have bought in, they’ve worked hard, [and] we’ve exceeded my expectations... We know it’s a big game in the city, all these games are a big game for the city and so, we’re going out there to compete the best we can.”

The game will be streamed live on TPSNSports.com with action getting underway at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

Tune into NewsChannel10 for highlights of the action.

