The YMCA in Midland received a $1 Million Dollar grant from FMH Foundation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland YMCA received a one-million-dollar donation from the FMH foundation to start their capital campaign to expand.

The campaign will allow the YMCA to expand north of midland and to meet the needs of families who are looking for after school programming.

The Midland YMCA has been raising money since July with the goal to raise seven million dollars.

The grant will help start the construction of the new state of the art facility this year.

“It’s a big deal, obviously very important to have support from your local community members and foundation. Obviously a million dollars goes a long way to help with construction and renovation costs of the new facility.” said Chairman of board of directors of YMCA, Dean Snidow.

The donation from F. Marie Hall foundation is the biggest grant the YMCA has received so far.

“You got to have that foundational grant to build on when you go to people to raise money. They are going to want to know if this thing is going to make it to the end zone or not. When you have a boost like that, you can say yes it will.” said YMCA member John Bergman.

The YMCA is aiming to raise another two point eight million dollars to reach their goals.

Then once the facility is built the YMCA will provide services like after school programming.

“They need to have a place where is clean and uplifting, and nurturing to have a place to take their children during the day is a very big deal and if you are a working mother or a working father is really difficult if you don’t have a place to take your kids.” said Bergman.

The road to get to building the new facility has not been easy.

Many Midlanders in the area raised concerns about the infrastructure on Golden Gate Dr saying that having a YMCA there would increase traffic and noise pollution.

But in October, the Midland city council approved the preliminary plat for the facility.

The new YMCA will start construction this year and it should be completed in 2025.

