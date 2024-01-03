West Texan celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -One west texan reached a milestone over the weekend, Wilma Lemmon turned 100 years old.

Right before the new year, she celebrated with friends and family and looked back at some of the things she’s gone through.

Wilma Lemmon was born in 1923.

She was born and raised in Nebraska, but she came to Odessa to be with family, and because of the warm weather.

At the age of 100, Wilma was up and having a blast at her birthday party.

Surrounded by her kids, nephews, nieces, grandkids, and more, she never thought she would celebrating her 100th birthday in West Texas.

“It’s just wonderful. My dear friend of 65 is here.” said an emotional Wilma Lemmon.

Though she’s surrounded by friends and family, there’s some people that are missing, who have passed away.

Including her first born.

Wilma’s daughter, Gina, died after battling lung cancer, that then led to brain cancer.

Now she keeps her daughters memories alive and refers to her as her angel.

“She made me cry, made me laugh, and loved me. Gave me three wonderful grandchildren. I couldn’t say, there isn’t enough words to describe her.” said Lemmon.

Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.