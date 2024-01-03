West Plains coasts to big win over Lubbock Liberty

Cade Bullard sets up the offense for West Plains in win over Lubbock Liberty.
Cade Bullard sets up the offense for West Plains in win over Lubbock Liberty.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down the Lubbock Liberty Patriots on Tuesday by a final score of 74-33.

It was a dominant first half for the Wolves, bursting out to a 47-11 lead at halftime.

Ayden Rodriguez led the way for the Wolves with 13 first half points, finishing with the same total with the Wolves taking things easy in the second half.

It was Cade Bullard finishing as the team’s leading scorer on the night with 14 points while Aaron McCarty finished with 12.

West Plains returns to district action this Friday with a matchup at home against Hereford.

