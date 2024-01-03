TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Police investigating major crash at HWY 80 and Faudree

By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:28 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department says they are currently on the scene of a major crash at Highway 80 and Faudree.

Westbound traffic on the highway is completely backed up at this time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised.

Odessa Police say information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

