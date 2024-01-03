TJ Brown leads Amarillo High to win over Estacado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down the Estacado Matadors on Tuesday 59-41.

It was another dominant defensive showing for the Sandies, holding Estacado to just 22 points through three quarters.

TJ Brown led the way as the only Sandies player in double figures with 14 points. For Estacado, Moses Stephenson led the way with 10 points.

The Sandies next game comes against Midland Legacy on Friday, the lone non-district game remaining on the schedule for the team.

Copyright 2024 KFDA. All rights reserved.