Odessa man arrested for Arson

By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa man has been arrested and he’s accused of setting multiple fires.

Surveillance footage identified the suspect as 59-year-old Marlon Stewart.

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to several fires around 5th and Sam Houston at 5:30 a.m. Monday Jan.1.

They received another call where a fire had charred the back of the building and burned an AT&T box on the 400 block of North Lee.

Based on the facts of the investigation, Stewart was arrested for arson felony 2 and transported to the Ector County Jail.

There are no reports of injuries.

More charges are anticipated, and the investigation continues.

