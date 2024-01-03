Odessa man arrested for Arson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa man has been arrested and he’s accused of setting multiple fires.
Surveillance footage identified the suspect as 59-year-old Marlon Stewart.
The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to several fires around 5th and Sam Houston at 5:30 a.m. Monday Jan.1.
They received another call where a fire had charred the back of the building and burned an AT&T box on the 400 block of North Lee.
Based on the facts of the investigation, Stewart was arrested for arson felony 2 and transported to the Ector County Jail.
There are no reports of injuries.
More charges are anticipated, and the investigation continues.
Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.