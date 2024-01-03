Midland settles with Pilot over disposal permits near water supply

City of Midland logo provided in December 2023.
By Hannah Brock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has entered a settlement with Pilot Water Solutions after the city initially requested a Texas Railroad Commission hearing aimed at disposal permit challenges.

The city wanted the right to protest salt water disposal permits near the city’s Winkler County water supply. The settlement was filed just days before the city and Pilot were to meet in Austin in front of the RRC, which regulates oil and gas.

The case involves T-Bar ranch, which is one of two water sources that supplies a third of the city’s water. The ranch is a Winkler county property the city purchased in the 60′s. However, the city has spent the last year protesting saltwater injection near the aquifer over concerns that an accident could pollute it.

In late 2022 and early 2023, the city protested five saltwater disposal well permits near the groundwater supply. Case documents say it’s a property the city has invested $200 million in. The city may rely on the water for the next 75 years.

The RRC dismissed the city’s standing to challenge the permits and to call a hearing at first, but Mayor Lori Blong appealed to the commission in an open meeting in June.

“It is particularly important that Midland have standing to be able to carefully evaluate any disposal well on T-bar Water Well Field before they are permitted,” Blong said in June. “Many of Pilot’s proposed water wells are less than a thousand feet from a Midland water well, I’m here today to ask for Midland’s right to standing.”

RRC then allowed a rehearing that was set to start on Jan. 8.

Today, the city, along with Pilot Water Solutions, asked the RRC to dismiss that hearing. A spokesperson for the RRC says the commission intends to sign that motion.

Councilman Dan Corrales says the city and Pilot entered a settlement, agreeing to allow four disposal wells adjacent to the aquifer with reduced capacity. In a statement, a City of Midland spokesperson said the agreement includes “numerous operational safeguards and financial benefits to the city.”

The city has said that accidents happen, with court documents noting that the disposals had the potential to create irreparable damage. Pilot refuted that the city had standing and defended its processes.

CBS7 has reached out to Pilot for comment but has not received a response. The City of Midland intends to make additional comments.

