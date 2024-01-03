Midland County Sheriffs deputies get a raise

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - During the 88th Texas Legislation last year, Senate Bill 22 passed.

Senate Bill 22 provides financial assistance to qualified sheriff’s offices in rural counties.

After 45 minutes of discussions about Senate Bill 22 and pay raises, Midland County commissioners voted 5-0 to approve those items.

According to the Texas Capitol website, a qualified county may apply for the Senate Bill 22 grant 30 days after the first day of their fiscal year.

“Anybody under 200,000 gets 500,000. That’s where we fall in. So we have a 170,000 population so we qualify for the 500,000″ said Terry Johnson, Midland County Judge

The five hundred thousand dollars will bump pay by seven percent.

Midland County has a population of over 100,000 and according to MDC, 34 percent of the workers in Midland are in either mining, logging, and or construction.

The pay increase is meant to help the sheriff’s office compete with the oil industry and other local law enforcement too.

“We’re competing with the oilfield out here and also Odessa PD and Midland PD who just got some bumps in their salary. It’s so important because safety is important in Midland County and we need to get more deputies out on the streets and we need to retain those deputies to keep those people safe” said David Criner, Midland County Sherriff

With this grant from the state, the officers who are eligible to receive the 7 percent increase include the sheriff, deputies who write tickets, and jailers.

However, only the deputies who write the tickets are getting a raise not the jailers, because according to Sheriff Criner, they are the highest-paid jailers in the state.

Despite that, Judge Johnson would have still liked to see an increase in salary all around with the new jail coming.

“Maybe they’re the best paid in the state but there’s money there to give them a bump and I would like to see that. We’re looking at building a 170-million-dollar jail we need every jailer we can get. We need to pay the ones we have and I don’t know why they were omitted” said Johnson

Eligible employees will get their raise starting Sunday, January 7th.

Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.