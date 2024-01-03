Letter from 1943 delivered to family after resurfacing at post office

A post office employee tracked down a surviving member of the family and delivered it. (Source: WIFR, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - An 80-year-old piece of mail resurfaced at the DeKalb post office, creating a push on social media to unite the postcard with its intended recipient.

The lost letter was addressed to Louis and Lavena George, who lived on South 6th Street in DeKalb.

A post office employee tracked down a surviving member of the George family and delivered the letter to Grace Salazar, who recently moved from DeKalb to Portland, Oregon.

Shortly after, another surviving daughter of the Georges, Jeannette, was able to read the letter.

“A message from the past, seemingly showing up out of nowhere, that’s pretty incredible,” Jeannette said. “Everybody was just like, ‘My God’, you know?’ Gobsmacked. Just like, ‘What is this?’”

The letter was sent from her father’s first cousin, sending condolences to the couple, who had recently lost their daughter, Evelyn, to Cystic Fibrosis.

“I got emotional about it. I mean, losing a child is always horrific,” Jeannette said. “It just sort of put me in touch with my parents’ grief and the losses my family went through before I was even born.”

Now, Jeannette says she is more grateful than ever for her family.

“As I get older, I appreciate more and more the extended family, especially my nieces and nephews. I just have more of a sense of continuity of life, of families,” Jeannette said.

Jeannette and Salazar are the only two surviving children of Louis and Lavena George. Louis George was born in 1911 and Lavena George in 1913. The couple married in 1932.

The post office employee who found the letter says the most likely reason for its disappearance was the lack of a house number in the mailing address.

Copyright 2024 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman who died after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence identified
The leak was first discovered on property along Highway 329 earlier this month and reported to...
RRC addresses uncontrolled Crane County leak amid concern and no-fly zone criticism
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
FILE: Police lights
Midland man killed by law enforcement in Coleman County
Judge Charlie Falcon
Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon has died

Latest News

A post office employee tracked down a surviving member of the family and delivered it.
Letter from 1943 resurfaces at post office
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda was born exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center...
High school sweethearts welcome New Year’s Day baby at the stroke of midnight
Midland settles with Pilot over disposal permits near water supply
Most Americans are continuing to move eastbound and southbound according to a 2023 study.
Study: Here are the US states that most people are moving to