Texas Panhandle high school basketball weekly rankings

Palo Duro's Victor Juarez celebrates after hitting back-to-back threes in win over Randall.
Palo Duro's Victor Juarez celebrates after hitting back-to-back threes in win over Randall.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - These rankings are via the TABC (Texas Association of Basketball Coaches) poll as of January 1st.

5A Boys

7. Amarillo High

12. Palo Duro

4A Boys

3. Randall

16. Canyon

17. West Plains

3A Boys

15. Childress

2A Boys

23. Farwell

25. Wellington

1A Boys

4. Texline

9. Nazareth

14. Wildorado

5A Girls

3. Amarillo High

22. Caprock

4A Girls

9. Canyon

10. Randall

3A Girls

16. Spearman

2A Girls

3. Farwell

5. Panhandle

8. Clarendon

11. Wellington

1A Girls

5. Nazareth

21. McLean

