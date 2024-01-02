Odessa Arsonist arrested after setting several fires on New Year’s Day
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:54 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Odessa Police Department, a man has been arrested after reportedly setting multiple fires. Surveillance footage identified the suspect as 59-year-old Marlon Stewart.
The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to several fires in the area of 5th and Sam Houston at 5:30 am on New Year’s Day. They received another call where a fire had charred the back of the building and burned an AT&T box on the 400 block of N. Lee.
Stewart was arrested for Arson Felony 2 and transported to the Ector County Jail.
There are no reports of injuries. More charges are anticipated.
