Odessa Arsonist arrested after setting several fires on New Year’s Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Odessa Police Department, a man has been arrested after reportedly setting multiple fires. Surveillance footage identified the suspect as 59-year-old Marlon Stewart.

Marlon Stewart (none)

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to several fires in the area of 5th and Sam Houston at 5:30 am on New Year’s Day. They received another call where a fire had charred the back of the building and burned an AT&T box on the 400 block of N. Lee.

Stewart was arrested for Arson Felony 2 and transported to the Ector County Jail.

There are no reports of injuries. More charges are anticipated.

