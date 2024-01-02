G.O.A.T. of the Week: Erin Mims

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Erin Mims does it all for the Palo Duro Lady Dons.

From volleyball to basketball to track, Mims gives her all to PD athletics.

“When she came to us, she was naturally a leader.” Palo Duro girls basketball head coach AJ Johnson said of Mims. “Her dad is our head football coach. Her mother players for me on the ‘98 championship team that we had here at Palo Duro. The team that went to the state championship. So Erin, she kind of grew into it.”

It wasn’t always easy for Mims after moving to Palo Duro early on in high school, but she’s turned into a great leader for the Lady Dons and earned the respect of her teammates with a few years at Palo Duro now under belt.

“It definitely took time, it took trust and it took being flexible.” Mims said of earning her role as a team leader. “It wasn’t the easiest thing... but I’m actually excited now. I’m actually excited over the friendships and relationships that I have now.”

Mims was an all-district selection in volleyball and she currently leads the Lady Dons basketball team in rebounding.

However, it’s the intangible elements that truly make Mims a special player.

“This is really important because it’s my last year. I want to go out with them remembering me as a kind person, as a leader, as a hard worker, and as someone they can talk to.” Mims said.

“She’s done a good job at her leadership, her work habits, she comes everyday, she’s ready to practice.” Johnson said of Mims. “She does everything that we ask for as a leader in our program. She’s one of those kinds of kids.”

In her time with the program, Mims has helped foster a culture of winning at Palo Duro and it’s very clear that her teammates and coaches have been grateful to have her as a Lady Don.

