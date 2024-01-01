Roadside expands to Music City Mall, serves up hot wings and burgers

By Hannah Brock
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The new year brings a new venue for one Odessa food truck.

Roadside is bringing its burgers and wings courtside. Food courtside, that is. They’ve opened up a shop in the Music City Mall food court.

Husband and wife duo Peyton Butler and Brenda Bazan have grown their business over the last three years. They’ve seen success in sharing their fried fare, especially their remarkably spicy wings.

However, Butler wasn’t always serving up burgers and wings.

“I worked 10 years in the oilfield,” Butler said. “[I] got laid off in San Antonio and we moved to Odessa and I finished out four more years of it.”

He wanted to be his own boss. That’s where the food truck came in.

“I came home from work one day and he had a whole menu set out with names and ideas and I was just like, whoa, who are you?” Bazan said with a laugh.

The pair dove in. They worked long hours and developed a unique menu, especially their spicy wing sauce that’s so hot, it’s limited to customers age 18 or older.

“We have burgers and wings and all the stuff in between,” Butler said. “We have the hottest wing in West Texas called the Road to Hell. It is just a hit. It tastes good, which a lot of hot sauces don’t taste good. And to be this hot, it’s very rare for it to have a good taste.”

Their claim to fame comes from customer feedback. The sauce is a homemade product by Butler’s grandmother.

That menu has earned Roadside a steady flow of regulars, who the couples say have visited them in droves since they opened in the food court last week.

“It’s been great. All of our regulars came out. Insane support from everybody,” Butler said. “We got like, 130 shares on our post, more than we’ve ever had before. The community has really really come out and the reviews on Facebook have been really nice. We really appreciate everything y’all.”

Bazan says family advice and customer support has helped them get this far, but it’s their motivation and passion that pushes them forward.

“I think hard work ultimately prevails and you do get what you want,” Bazan said. “And you do have these amazing milestones in your career and your business. You just have to keep trying.”

The couple said they were grateful for the warm welcome they received from other mall storefronts and shoppers. They will continue to operate the Roadside food truck.

Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.

