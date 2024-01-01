Mayor Javier Joven’s view for Odessa in 2024

By Jensen Young
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - New Year’s Day is a great time to look back at the ups and downs of 2023 but also to look forward to the next 12 months.

Mayor Joven compared 2023 to being a sailor. The still water was nice and the rough patches were necessary for growth. Going into 2024, he wants the city to get back to the basics.

Joven’s top three objectives for the year are to maintain the zero-base budget the city recently established, perform an audit on all personnel and departments in the city to find gaps and deficiencies, and continue to communicate with and listen to the citizens of Odessa.

All of this to prioritize what Joven describes as the five pillars of local government…

Joven says a lot of the success in supporting the five pillars will come from a successful audit process.

The audits will be performed by a task force recently set up by Odessa city manager John Beckmeyer.

One of the major factors contributing to these problems is the city has been stretching itself too thin, leaving some services lacking.

Joven spoke about a couple of big things starting at the beginning of 2024. Odessa will swear in a new presiding judge and the new sports complex will hold its groundbreaking in February.

There are a few exciting things happening this summer as well, that he will be able to talk about in the coming months.

