Mayor Javier Joven’s view for Odessa in 2024

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - New Year’s Day is a great time to look back at the ups and downs of 2023 but also to look forward to the next 12 months.

Mayor Joven compared 2023 to being a sailor. The still water was nice and the rough patches were necessary for growth. Going into 2024, he wants the city to get back to the basics.

Joven’s top three objectives for the year are to maintain the zero-base budget the city recently established, perform an audit on all personnel and departments in the city to find gaps and deficiencies, and continue to communicate with and listen to the citizens of Odessa.

All of this to prioritize what Joven describes as the five pillars of local government…

Police, fire, water, sewer and roads… and that’s what everybody wants. If it’s not coming to the city council– it’s not gonna promote the five pillars or the basics, we’re not gonna enter into them.

Joven says a lot of the success in supporting the five pillars will come from a successful audit process.

The audits will be performed by a task force recently set up by Odessa city manager John Beckmeyer.

I don’t especially want somebody to be able to say, ‘Wow, look what the task force has done as far as cutting staff in one area or saving money in another area,’ but whenever they see that their trash is being picked up, their water is being delivered... just name the department. But then at the end of the year, when we’re going through the budget and you see a budget that comes in balanced or surplus and you see us being able to reduce the tax rate, that’s what I really want people to see.

When we start going through– further in that audit, we’ll be able to bring out those little specifics of what has been going on for decades in the city of Odessa and wasteful spending, basically contributing to a bloated bureaucracy which we all know exists in every level of government.

One of the major factors contributing to these problems is the city has been stretching itself too thin, leaving some services lacking.

We’re involved in being landlords, we’re involved in real estate, we’re involved in trying to provide art we’re– and the thing is these are not the basic functions of the city and they were coming at the expense of deliverable services of those five pillars.

Joven spoke about a couple of big things starting at the beginning of 2024. Odessa will swear in a new presiding judge and the new sports complex will hold its groundbreaking in February.

There are a few exciting things happening this summer as well, that he will be able to talk about in the coming months.

Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.