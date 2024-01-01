ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024: A new year is upon on and so are some changes to the forecast.

A Pacific storm system will move through West Texas and southeast New Mexico by Tuesday afternoon bringing some showers to the forecast and maybe a snowflake or two early across the Guadalupe Mountains...southeast New Mexico and the extreme northern Permian Basin. Moisture will be limited so any rain will be light with most areas seeing nearly trace amounts

Another upper-level disturbance will move through late Thursday into Friday and may have a touch more moisture to work with...but rainfall amounts still look very light. One thing is for sure...chilly to cool temperatures will continue to hang around in the forecast through the first weekend of 2024.

Happy New Year everyone!

