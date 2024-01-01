Buffalo Nickel hosting their annual New Years party for the Midland community

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As we are closely approaching the new year.

People are ready to go into their favorite bars and celebrate the new year.

As we are counting down to the new year, Buffalo Nickel is ready to embrace the crowd for the new year.

Buffalo Nickel are hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party for the community’s eve party for the community.

Their goal is for people to celebrate their achievements this year and to serve as a stress reliever for people who had a rough year.

“To be able to have a couple of drinks and celebrate with their friends and their close ones to be able to, you know, celebrate big moments in life at the end of this year especially. It’s been kind of a crazy year so it’s pretty good to come together with your friends and have a good time.” said Buffalo Nickel General Manager Eli Rex.

Alan Castillejos will be at the Buffalo Nickel playing live music.

Buffalo Nickel are looking to repeat the same success as last year to have a big turnout.

“Based on last year we had a full house, this year we are expecting it to be even better. We had our best year in sales here at the Buffalo Nickel in 2023 which has been wonderful.” said Rex.

Buffalo Nickel are aiming to make their place the spot for people to celebrate the New Year’s.

“We are trying to create a good space downtown for people to be able to go to a bar. maybe go to this bar or go to that bar. We would like to be a part of that and just create a place where people come and enjoy downtown midland. I don’t think there is a spot like that in our area.” said Rex.

