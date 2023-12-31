Utah faces Dallas, looks for 4th straight home win

Dallas Mavericks (19-14, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Dallas aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Jazz have gone 9-15 against Western Conference teams. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 27.3 assists per game led by Keyonte George averaging 4.9.

The Mavericks are 14-11 in conference games. Dallas ranks second in the NBA averaging 15.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.8% from downtown. Luka Doncic leads the team averaging 4.0 makes while shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

The Jazz are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 48.3% the Jazz's opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 147-97 in the last matchup on Dec. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 23.1 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Mavericks: Seth Curry: out (illness), Maxi Kleber: out (toe), Kyrie Irving: out (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.