Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.
Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.
For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.
King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”
The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.
Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.