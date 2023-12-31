CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, January 1st, 2024

Chilly start to the new year...
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, January 1st, 2024: A cold front moved through the region late Sunday helping to usher in cooler conditions for the start of 2024.

Patchy fog is possible early Monday morning for the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico. Since temperatures will be below freezing, areas of patchy freezing fog are possible and a few slick spots on the roads early Monday can’t be ruled out. It’ll once again be a cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the region to start out the day. Wind chills are looking to even drop down into the teens for some early Monday. Make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out the door early Monday morning. Temperature won’t warm much throughout the day with highs topping out in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Most will see highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny before clouds roll into the area Monday night as an upper-level disturbance approaches the region.

A few upper-level disturbances will bring precipitation chances back to the area...on Tuesday and then once again Thursday into Friday. Rainfall amounts look to be minor, but it’ll be nice to start off the new year with some moisture especially since 2023 was so dry. The higher elevations could even see some wintry mix. Temperatures through the week will for the most part stay right around normal for the time of year.

Have a fun and safe New Year’s everyone! :)

