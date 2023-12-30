Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Arizona zoo got a special gift on Christmas Day.

A baby Grévy’s zebra was born!

Reid Park Zoo in Tucson says both the mom Anna and her newborn foal are doing well.

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.(REID PARK ZOO)

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.

Staff will be monitoring the pair closely in the coming weeks.

The Grévy’s zebra is the largest and most endangered species of zebra. Fewer than 2,000 remain in Africa today.

Details on a naming contest for the baby zebra will be announced on Reid Park Zoo’s social media in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman who died after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence identified
The leak was first discovered on property along Highway 329 earlier this month and reported to...
RRC addresses uncontrolled Crane County leak amid concern and no-fly zone criticism
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Judge Charlie Falcon
Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon has died

Latest News

The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth. (REID PARK ZOO)
Endangered zebra born Christmas Day at Tucson zoo
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Aid officials say conditions in Gaza have only worsened after a U.N. Security Council call for...
Thousands swarm aid trucks in Gaza, desperate for food
An 11-year-old girl helped save her family from a house fire.
11-year-old girl saves sleeping family from house fire