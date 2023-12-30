The city of Andrews honoring Judge Falcon

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -There was a memorial service today to honor Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon who passed away this week.

Families and the community in Andrews gathered together to pay respect to Judge Falcon.

Falcon grew up in Andrews and he graduated from Andrews high school.

He was known for the impact he made for the community in his hometown.

“You can see his passion for his work and for this town to do what he thought what was right and very few people are well liked and have such an impact like Charlie did.” said Andrews County resident Joe Barnes.

Falcon was sworn in as the county judge two years ago.

The community in Andrews want to continue his plan that he had in place.

“Well, hopefully he did a lot of good for this community and therefore we can move forward with some of his ideas that implemented into this county and to the city,” said Andrews County resident George Ramirez.

After he completed his time serving in the military and in college.

He went to work at Andrews ISD as a school principal in which he started the Andrews education center.

“Charlie dedicated so much of his time for this community through the school and through the local government and just with other functions that were outside of that,” said Barnes.

The city of Andrews wants to remember Judge falcon for his contribution to the community.

“I think he will be remembered for his ability to just always step up to the plate and sacrifice and do what he thought for this community,” said Barnes.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.