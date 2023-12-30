ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 31st, 2023: The final day of 2023 is looking to be absolutely gorgeous across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

It’ll once again be a cold start to the final day of the year, with early morning lows in the 20s and 30s across the region. Make sure to grab a jacket and bundle up if you’re headed out and about early in the morning. Temperatures will warm quickly and nicely with highs in the 60s and 70s expected. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 64 degrees. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be pleasant minus some breezy conditions later in the day, especially along and west of the Pecos. Aside from the wind though, it’ll be a great day to round out 2023. The evening hours look pleasant as well for any celebrations that you might be hosting or heading to.

Like the ball in Times Square, temperatures will drop as we ring in 2024 with a cold front moving through the area. Temperatures Monday will be 10+ degrees cooler than Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few upper-level disturbances look to move through during the week bringing precipitation chances, albeit slight, back to the area. Higher elevations could potentially even see a wintry mix with the passage of the two systems Tuesday and Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal as we head through the first week of 2024, with a slight warming trend as we head into next weekend.

Have a safe and wonderful New Year’s everyone! :)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.