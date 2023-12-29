The Top two things’ people do for their New Years Resolutions

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As we are three days away from entering the new year.

People are making a list for their new year resolutions.

Most people want to spend less money or to stop procrastinating, but the top two things’ people commit to is to stop smoking and to lose weight.

A clean slate of the new year is upon us, people usually struggle to stop smoking or to lose weight.

People commit to these two items for a better and healthier lifestyle.

“If people never use nicotine-based products, there wouldn’t be one in three cancers. Not only that, but now it causes heart disease and stroke.” said Midland Memorial Hospital medical doctor, Madhavi Gadiraju

A lot of people struggle to stay motivated to succeed in their resolutions.

People usually quit in the third or fourth month of the calendar year.

“When you have a reason, make sure, maybe you can write it on a sticky note, put it on your mirror or your refrigerator to remind you the need to do it.” said Madhavi Gadiraju.

people can find plenty of ways to be motivated to achieve their goals for the new year.

“My new year’s resolution is to lose weight and because I have my twenty-first birthday coming up, that’s going to keep me motivated.” said Makayla Alana.

Other people want to spend more time with their loved ones in the upcoming new year.

“Spending more time with my daughter because she is growing up getting older. I spend a lot of time at work. One hundred hours a week usually between eighty to one-hundred hours. So it is kinda hard to find it so the goal is to get with her” said Ricardo Fierro.

