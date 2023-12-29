Salon aims to help Spanish speakers earn Cosmetology license

Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Noe Ortega
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Many people across the world have migrated to the United States for a better life for themselves and their families.

Maricella Castro, landed in Odessa, to be with family, but also to fulfill a need in the community.

She is originally from El Salvador. She came to the us to pursue a a career in cosmetology, but found it difficult to get certified because of the language barrier.

Now, years later, she’s become her own boss and plans to help others with the issues she faced when she came to this country.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman who died after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence identified
odometer mgn
Car chase spans across three West Texas counties
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
The leak was first discovered on property along Highway 329 earlier this month and reported to...
RRC addresses uncontrolled Crane County leak amid concern and no-fly zone criticism
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

City of Odessa faces waste truck shortage, reduced trash pick-up
The Top two things’ people do for their New Years Resolutions
The Top two things’ people do for their New Years Resolutions
The Top two things’ people do for their New Years Resolutions
SILVER ALERT TALAMANTES
SILVER ALERT: Authorities looking for elderly Ft. Stockton man