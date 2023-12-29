Ohio’s GOP governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes in girls’ sports

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. vetoed a measure Friday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls and women’s sports, in a break from members of his party who championed the legislation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By The Associated Press and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a measure Friday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls and women’s sports, in a break from members of his party who championed the legislation.

GOP lawmakers hold enough seats to override DeWine’s veto, but if or when they would do so was not immediately clear. Both within and between chambers, Republican legislators have not been in lockstep this year.

Hundreds of opponents testified against Ohio’s multifaceted measure when it was moving through the Legislature, including medical and mental health providers, education professionals, faith leaders, parents of transgender children and transgender individuals themselves.

They decried the legislation as cruel, life threatening to transgender youth and based on fearmongering rather than science.

The measure, which passed the Legislature earlier this month with only Republican support, would have prohibited Ohio minors from taking puberty blockers and undergoing other hormone therapies or receiving gender reassignment surgery that would further align them with their gender identity. It would, however, have allowed any minor who is an Ohio resident to continue treatment they are currently receiving.

DeWine’s veto departs from a nationwide trend toward passing such laws. Since 2021, more than 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning such treatments, despite them having been available in the United States for more than a decade and long endorsed by major medical associations. Most of those states face lawsuits, but courts have issued mixed rulings.

The bill also would have required public K-12 schools and universities to designate separate teams for male and female sexes, and explicitly banned transgender girls and women from participating in sports that align with their gender identity. Supporters argued that banning transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports maintains the integrity of those sports and ensures fairness.

At least 20 states have passed some version of a ban on transgender athletes playing on K-12 and collegiate sports teams statewide. Those bans would be upended by a regulation proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration that is set to be finalized early next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman who died after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence identified
The leak was first discovered on property along Highway 329 earlier this month and reported to...
RRC addresses uncontrolled Crane County leak amid concern and no-fly zone criticism
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Judge Charlie Falcon
Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon has died

Latest News

Russia launches missiles across Ukraine. (Source: CNN Portugal)
Ukraine hit by huge barrage of Russian missiles
Doreen Jenness, the widow of Air Force Capt. Jason Jenness, pulls out a portion of his uniform...
The Air Force said its nuclear missile capsules were safe. But documents and reports of cancer tell a different story
Deputy Tanner Ludwig spoke with Arizona's Family about what happened.
A deputy’s quick thinking helped save the life of a man experiencing a medical emergency
Harold Varner III
Pro golfer Harold Varner III arrested for DWI, records show