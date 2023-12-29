ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 30th, 2023: The weather to round out the year is looking to be quiet and pleasant.

It’ll be another cold start to the day Saturday with early morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the region. Wind chill temperatures will dip down into the lower 20s for some, so make sure to grab a jacket and bundle up if you’re out and about early Saturday morning. Temperatures will rebound nicely and quickly though, with highs into the 60s and 70s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 64 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the area though, so we will see a bit more cloud cover than we have over the past few days.

Temperatures will once again be mild across the region Sunday, with 60s and 70s expected for the final day of 2023. A decent cold front will move across the region late Sunday dropping temperatures for the start of 2024. Highs will be at least 10 degrees cooler than they were on Sunday with some cloud cover as well. A few upper-level disturbances will roll through the area during the week bringing precipitation chances, albeit slight, back to the region. Temperatures through the first week of 2024 will for the most part be slightly cooler than average, but overall, will still be pleasant. Have a happy and safe New Year everyone!

