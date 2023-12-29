CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 29th, 2023

Quiet and pleasant conditions to round out 2023
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.
By Justin Lopez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 29th, 2023: Conditions on Friday will be very similar to conditions over the past few days.

After a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up nicely throughout the day with highs in the 50s and 60s expected across the area. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 57 degrees. Skies will be sunny and conditions quiet as we head into the final weekend of 2023.

A cold front will push through the region late Sunday dropping temperatures for the first day of 2024 into the 40s and 50s. As the first week of 2024 progresses, temperatures will remain near-normal for the time of year, just a few degrees cooler than they should be. A few disturbances are looking to roll through the area during the week bringing slight chances of precipitation, but overall the first week of 2024 looks to be very pleasant.

