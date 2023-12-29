Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted in Maine

3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACO, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Maine State Police issued an Amber Alert at the request of the Saco Police Department for a mother and child they say were abducted.

WABI reports the child is 3-year-old Angie Rodondi. She is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top.

Her mother is 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket.

Police says the two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They say at 3:41 p.m., the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York state.

If you have any information, please contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

Copyright 2023 WABI Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman who died after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence identified
odometer mgn
Car chase spans across three West Texas counties
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
The leak was first discovered on property along Highway 329 earlier this month and reported to...
RRC addresses uncontrolled Crane County leak amid concern and no-fly zone criticism
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

The murder happened in the area of Placid and Eldorado
Man shot mother, leads Vegas police on chase as he carjacked bystanders, killing father of 7
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on...
Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
FILE -- San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Baltimore Ravens...
Bettor turns $5 into nearly $500K thanks to winning massive NFL parlay on Christmas
FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle...
US military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years