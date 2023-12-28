Sliver alert for elderly Fort Stockton man discontinued

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE as of Dec. 29, 2023 11:33 a.m.: The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued the silver alert for 68-year-old Jose Talamantes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a ‘Silver Alert’ for a missing elderly Ft. Stockton man.

The Fort Stockton Police Department is searching for Jose Talamantes, who officials say is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 68 years old, 5′ 06″, 127 lbs, white hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue and white shirt, green pants, and brown boots.

Talamantes was last seen on foot at 7:30 AM on Thursday at 387 I-10 in Fort Stockton.

Law enforcement officials say that this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety.

If you have any information on Jose Talamantes, contact the Fort Stockton Police Department at 432-336-4600.

