Sandwichery Sandwich shop in Odessa is closing its doors after 37 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It is the end of an era for the Sandwichery sandwich shop as they close their doors after thirty seven years.

The sandwich is switching owners because they decided it is time to move on and to focus on their families.

The sandwich shop has been the favorite spot for West Texans to eat since 1986.

The owners have created a lot of memories with the community.

“Some of my favorite moments are getting to know a bunch of customers that have been able to come out and chit chat with them when they are sitting and eating and the employees. We all became close like a family.” said co-owner Sandwichery Sandwich shop owner Steve Doan.

Steve is feeling bittersweet about leaving the shop, but he is looking forward to enjoying his retirement.

“It’s bittersweet you know but after thirty-seven years. You know, getting on up there in years and I just want to have more time to chill out and maybe do some traveling.” said Steve Doan.

At the same time, they are excited for the new year to spend more time with their loved ones.

“I am excited. I don’t know yet what we are going to do but we have the grandkids that we are going to spend time with. It is a little bittersweet because this has been our life.” said co-owner Sandwichery Sandwich shop owner Rhonda Doan.

As their time at the Sandwichery Sandwich shop is winding down.

Both Steve and Rhonda want the community to remember the shop for their homemade sandwiches.

“Probably remembered as kind of an icon era that won’t happen again. It was a one-time thing. homemade bread. I think a lot of it has to do with that.” said Rhonda Doan.

The shop will be closing on Friday after the last sandwich is sold.

The building will become the third tall city meat market in the Permian basin.

