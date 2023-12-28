City of Odessa faces waste truck shortage, reduced trash pick-up

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations bring gifts, dishes to pass and decor.

They also bring a lot of trash.

Trash pick-up is often talked about during the holidays, but the City of Odessa is facing equipment issues that have reduced the frequency of garbage pick-ups.

The city is only able to operate half of its garbage truck fleet, which has forced most trash pick- up down from two pick-ups to one pick-up per week.

The cause of the issue is twofold, according to City Manager John Beckmeyer.

First, Beckmeyer said a past city council decision extended the lifespan of city waste trucks from four to six years to seven to nine years. That put extra strain on equipment that led to more breakdowns and left the city playing catch up.

“It put us behind as far as having new trucks come into the fleet and that’s resulted in this,” Beckmeyer said. “Now, we have the supply chain problem that everyone’s suffering with on different issues.”

The city has reduced the lifespan of future trucks to four to six years again and the city has ordered eight new trucks. Currently, only 14 trucks of the 28 vehicle fleet are operational, Beckmeyer said.

“It’s time and supply chain,” Beckmeyer said. “It takes a while to get these things in.”

The new trucks are expected to arrive throughout January through March. Parts to repair the trucks are also difficult to find right now, according to Beckmeyer.

“Now what we hope is during that time, we also get some of the spare parts for the ones that are broken down so that we have more than just what’s coming in,” Beckmeyer said.

A Facebook post about the delay in late November prompted a negative response from some residents, but Beckmeyer says this has been an issue for the city for months.

“What we’ve been hearing is people are understandably frustrated that their trash isn’t getting picked up as often as it normally would,” Beckmeyer said. “Especially with the holidays, when more trash is actually generated, it’s important that trash gets picked up and it can pile up.”

Full strength trash pick-up will resume when more trucks are fixed or new trucks arrive.

Though the frequency of pick ups have changed, residents will not see a change in their bill.

Odessa residents can also dispose of their bulky items and Christmas trees for free at 814 W. 42nd Street.

The City of Midland and the City of Odessa have posted trash schedules for the upcoming holiday.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.