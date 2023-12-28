Andrews organization provides multiple services for residents

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -Operation Blessing Andrews, Texas is an organization located in Andrews, that helps community members in need.

Helping with things like, food, clothes, toys, financial support and more.

Zulema Prieto has been helping people out for over 30 years now.

Whether it’s through government agencies or non-profits, she’s always there to help the community.

Some of the people that work and are current board members of this organization, were little kids when they met Zulema.

When she was helping them get food and basic necessities.

This organization helps the people in Andrews who can’t afford food, are homeless, or even just people that can’t keep up with inflation.

They have yearly toy drives, school supplies drives, food handouts, and connect families with government agencies to apply for benefits.

“If there’s something the agencies can’t do, then we find the funds to help out in different ways.” said Zulema Prieto, Vice President at Operation Blessing Andrews, Texas.

Just like any other small town has it’s benefits, they also have needs.

“Generally the need in Andrews is for utility service, rental assistance, food, just basic needs that you could see elsewhere. We don’t deal a lot with homeless people, but we do have them also and we try to help them.” said Prieto.

Prieto works with Operation Blessing Andrews, Texas to inspire others to help their communities with whatever they can offer and some people there have know her for a long time.

“I remember Zulema, when I was young, and she was already working through the community helping. And so my mother, our family was one of those families that was helped.” said Alma Pineda, said Alma Pineda, President of Operation Blessing Andrews, Texas.

Pineda grew up in andrews as well, but was an example of the difficulties of growing up needing help.

Her parents got divorced when she was 10 and because of their separation, she saw the struggles her mom went through. Now, she looks out for the kids in a similar situation.

“It’s an awesome feeling because you know the struggle of those parents, not as a parent but as one of those children.” said Pineda.

Just like Pineda, many other people born and raised in Andrews are inspired by a small organization coming together to help those in need, and some would like to continue that tradition for years to come.

“Seeing the people that are in need, inspires me to have a purpose in this world and just to do my God given talent to help the community.” said Phil Lujan, board member of Operation Blessing Andrews, Texas.

