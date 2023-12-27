West Texas Gazelles of Odessa hosts memorial ribbon cutting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The west Texas Gazelles of Odessa along with several others gathered Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony unveiled a new shaded structure near Mission Fitness off Highway 191 in east Odessa.

The funds were gathered by various businesses and organizations throughout the community but spearheaded by WTGO and the Odessa Downtown Lions Club.

They hope this new shaded area becomes a beacon of community and fitness.

Also at the event were Odessa Mayor Javier Joven and Medical Center Health System President and CEO Russell Tippin.

