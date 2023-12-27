TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 Eastbound lane near Cotton Flat bridge to close through Saturday

The Cotton Flat Bridge construction along I-20 in Midland, TX.
The Cotton Flat Bridge construction along I-20 in Midland, TX.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation the eastbound right main lane of I-20 will be closed through Saturday.

TxDOT says this emergency closure is so the construction team can complete pavement repairs near the Cotton Flat bridge site.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

READ NEXT: Residents worry as Midkiff Bridge demolition approaches

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman who died after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence identified
Ray Alvarado
Big Spring Police arrests suspect after four-day crime spree
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
odometer mgn
Car chase spans across three West Texas counties
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Train and car collide near downtown Midland
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train and vehicle collide near downtown Midland
FM RD 869
Large crack splits highway in Reeves County
FM RD 869
TAKE A LOOK: Large crack splits highway in Reeves County
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of I-20 near FM 1053 backed up