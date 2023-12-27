TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 Eastbound lane near Cotton Flat bridge to close through Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation the eastbound right main lane of I-20 will be closed through Saturday.

TxDOT says this emergency closure is so the construction team can complete pavement repairs near the Cotton Flat bridge site.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

