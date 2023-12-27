RRC addresses uncontrolled Crane County leak amid concern and no-fly zone criticism

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An uncontrolled water flow in Crane County has prompted a no-fly zone, criticism and environmental concerns.

The leak was first discovered on property along Highway 329 earlier this month and reported to the Railroad Commission, which regulates oil and gas. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the no-fly zone was recently extended.

Neighbors will call on Sarah Stogner and Hawk Dunlap, who have dealt with leaky wells on Antina Ranch, where Stogner lives and works. Stogner is an oil and gas attorney in Ward County and Dunlap is director of global well control at Well Control Management International, as well as a Libertarian candidate for RRC.

A neighbor in need is how Stogner learned of a leaky well on Dec. 7. She says it is about a half-mile from a blow out that CBS7 first told you about in January 2022, which shot brine water over 100 feet in the air.

“I was not surprised at all,” Stogner said. “I’ve been telling people it’s a game of whack-a-mole and until you get the subsurface under control you will continue to have issues.”

Dunlap and Stogner documented what they saw on drone and on foot. They provided those materials to CBS7.

With years of experience in well management, Dunlap says the fact that the leak he witnessed did not have a wellbore is unique.

“The pressurized system found a point of least resistance and it manifested itself in the middle of a pasture,” Dunlap said. “There is a well not too far away, but it’s hard to say what the real culprit is.”

This shows there’s major subsurface pressure issues related to water injection, according to Stogner. This latest leak is just one part in an ongoing conundrum of determining where the water is coming from and who should fix it.

“It might pop up 200 yards this way. It might pop up two miles that way, but all of this is a system,” Stogner said. “And so people need to understand these things will continue to happen unless and until we get our produced water injection under control.”

Stogner says she believes the no-fly zone was in response to her drone documentation.

The RRC requested a no-fly zone declaration around the area that was issued first on Dec. 17, then extended on Dec. 19 until Jan. 8. In a statement to CBS7, the commission cited a drone that was “dangerously close to crews and equipment.”

Now, Stogner and Dunlap look on from Highway 329.

“Haven’t been able to get any updates, just what we can see from the side of the road,” Dunlap said. “I wish them well and I hope they start to realize that this is a huge problem and you can’t put a Band-Aid on a severed artery. You’ve got to get to the bottom of it.”

The RRC’s investigation is still ongoing and the commission says it is working on a well in the area. RRC crews are using vacuums and truck pits to clean up the area, according to a spokesperson who could only confirm that water was detected in the area. The RRC says there are no toxins.

