A look back at Starbright Village’s 2023 ahead of Jan. 1 close

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Annual holiday staple Starbright Village will close Jan. 1 after a successful year, according to organizers at Odessa Parks and Recreation.

The drive thru light display has already seen more than an estimated 150,000 patrons. To make that happen, organizers made a few changes and encountered a few challenges they overcame this year.

The latest numbers show nearly 38,000 cars have visited the light display. That’s how the City of Odessa estimates attendees.

“With 37,000 plus cars going through, that puts us at 151,000 people that have gone and actually seen all the displays and the lighting out there,” said Max Reyes, director of parks and recreation.

On Christmas and Christmas Eve, the event saw lines that made Reyes decide to stay open an hour longer. He spent both nights at the village.

The annual event has run for decades for free with optional donations at the door. Rather than outsourcing volunteer groups, which in the past have taken a portion of the funds for their nonprofit, Reyes asked city employees to volunteer this year.

“I mean, I was very impressed with the City of Odessa guys that we work with because we’ve

had several groups show up,” Reyes said. “And so all that money stays with us and we don’t have to pay anybody at this point.”

Reyes estimates the display has seen between $45,000 and $50,000 in donations, which are reinvested into Starbright Village.

It may even help fix a case of potential vandalism that occurred last month.

“A piece fell over. It’s still under investigation,” Reyes said. “That piece, to get it fixed, is probably going to be upwards of $50,000. So the money that we gain today will possibly go to fix that so we can re-erect it [next] year. "

At first, the department didn’t have the typical radio station that usually accompanies the drive. That was fixed through a donation of a radio transmitter.

Overall, organizers say the event is more than just lights.

“It’s promoting togetherness with the City of Odessa celebrating the holidays. It’s about family,” said Jon Rogers, parks and recreation deputy director.

Starbright Village is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 27-28, Dec. 31 and Jan. It’s also open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Dec. 29-30.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.