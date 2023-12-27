ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 28th, 2023: A quiet end to the year is on the way.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather picture for the rest of the week keeping it chilly and dry. A little bit of a warm-up is expected for the weekend before the next cold front arrives late on New Year’s Eve.

Colder and cloudy conditions are expected for the start of the new year but it looks to be quiet overall.

