CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 28th, 2023

Freezing mornings and chilly afternoons...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/26/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/26/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, December 28th, 2023: A quiet end to the year is on the way.

High pressure will continue to dominate the weather picture for the rest of the week keeping it chilly and dry. A little bit of a warm-up is expected for the weekend before the next cold front arrives late on New Year’s Eve.

Colder and cloudy conditions are expected for the start of the new year but it looks to be quiet overall.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman who died after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence identified
Ray Alvarado
Big Spring Police arrests suspect after four-day crime spree
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
odometer mgn
Car chase spans across three West Texas counties
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 27th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 27th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 26th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 26th, 2023
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 26th, 2023
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 25th, 2023