Baseball camp fundraiser to help little girl battling cancer

Mashers for Marlee will be a baseball camp happening next month with all the proceeds going...
Mashers for Marlee will be a baseball camp happening next month with all the proceeds going toward a six year old girl battling cancer.(Noe Ortega - CBS7 News)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Attention to all baseball lovers across the basin. If you love the sport and helping families, this may be the event for you.

Mashers for Marlee will be a baseball camp happening next month with all the proceeds going toward a six year old girl battling cancer.

This event will be at D-Bat Permian Basin’s training facility.

With lots of guest instructors holding baseball camps and a silent auction and all the proceeds going toward Marlee in her battle against cancer.

‘It’s a daily struggle to know some of the stuff she has to do. Some of the things that she’s going to have to do.” said Mason Munguia, Marlee’s father.

If you want more information on this event, click here.

