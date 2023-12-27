Baseball camp fundraiser to help little girl battling cancer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Attention to all baseball lovers across the basin. If you love the sport and helping families, this may be the event for you.

Mashers for Marlee will be a baseball camp happening next month with all the proceeds going toward a six year old girl battling cancer.

This event will be at D-Bat Permian Basin’s training facility.

With lots of guest instructors holding baseball camps and a silent auction and all the proceeds going toward Marlee in her battle against cancer.

‘It’s a daily struggle to know some of the stuff she has to do. Some of the things that she’s going to have to do.” said Mason Munguia, Marlee’s father.

