ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - According to a post from the County Judges & Commissioners Association of Texas on Facebook, Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon has died.

County Judge Charlie Falcon’s bio on the County website says Falcon grew up in Andrews, Texas, and graduated from Andrews High School in 1984. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Military Police at Sheppard AFB. He was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Calm and received an Honorable Discharge July 1992, to attend college.

In 2003 he started his career in administration at Abell Junior High in Midland as an Assistant Principal. In 2006 he went to work for Andrews County as the Texas AgriLife Extension Service Ag Agent. In 2010 he went back to work for Andrews ISD to start the Andrews Education Center (AEC) as Principal and worked there until January 1, 2019. He was sworn in as Andrews County Judge in 2021.

The Falcon family released the following statement on their church’s Facebook page:

“It was a sweet and beautiful morning in heaven today. The Lord called Charlie to his eternal home—and Charlie took off running into His arms, and never looked back. We can’t help but think about how much we will miss his big smile that would light up every room, his laugh that was instantly contagious, the way he always greeted you with a hug and left you with a “God Bless You”, and of course his silliness and witty personality that would keep you laughing for days. As we sit here with heavy hearts and with a selfishness that he would’ve made it back home with us, we can rest knowing that Charlie knew this was only his temporary home. His faith and his strength in the Lord is something no one ever had to doubt. Charlie’s purpose in this life was to serve God, love his wife, love his family, and love people. And that’s exactly what he did, and he did it so well. We know through all of this, if Charlie helped turn just one person closer to God, he would do it a million times over. God’s plan for his life is far greater than we can understand, and we already miss him so much. We know this is not goodbye, but rather see you again, soon.

Again, we cannot thank you all enough for the outpouring love and support you have showed our family throughout this difficult time. Your prayers most definitely lifted us up when we needed it most. We just ask that you continue to pray, as the days to come without the glue that held this family together are going to be tough.

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

-Psalm 73:26

With all our love,

The Falcon Fam.”

