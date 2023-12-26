Salvation Army of Midland serves hundreds of meals on Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Those who celebrated Christmas likely shared a hot, comforting meal with loved ones.

The Salvation Army of Midland remains open on Christmas to provide that experience for those in need.

Monday’s meals included six turkeys, six hams, 12 cakes and four trays of every classic holiday side. Plus, it’s all from scratch.

Head Chef Said Trevino says it takes at least three days to prepare to serve about 300 meals on Christmas.

That’s how Trevino has spent his last four Christmas seasons.

“Now I see these people like my family so for me it feels like I have to take care of them,” Trevino said. “I have to make enough. Make it a good dinner. Make it something special for them.”

It’s Anthony Anderson’s third Christmas as a cook at the shelter. He says he personally knows the importance of this service.

“It’s awesome. It really is. I’m also a former client here as well, so I know it’s good to get a meal for a holiday,” Anderson said.

Both chefs were joined by volunteers serving up food. However, it isn’t just holidays that people can count on the Salvation Army of Midland.

“It’s not just this day on Christmas,” Anderson said. “We keep our doors open 365 days a year for food. So, any time you’re welcome to come up here and eat.”

Trevino encouraged people to come out to the shelter and volunteer.

“We’re here to help,” Trevino said. “No matter if it’s raining [or] snowing. We’re here. We’re never closed. Our doors are open for everybody.”

