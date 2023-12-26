More retailers charging fees for holiday returns

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - You may have to pay to return those gifts you don’t want.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.

Amazon has also started charging $1 to return items to UPS stores.

One reason companies charge fees is because it hurts their profitability. They have to cover the cost of the shipping fees and then have to mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. That’s up from 8% in 2019.

