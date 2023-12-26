How do emergency service members spend Christmas Day?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -While many people gather around their loved ones opening presents, eating food, there’s always people out there working to make sure they’re safe.

We’re not talking about Santa, but instead those that work in emergency services.

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue are always on the clock.

Christmas day is usually a relaxing, laid back day, but for these emergency response departments, it’s just another work day.

Empty lots, empty streets, but in doors, there’s always someone ready to roll.

For members of the Odessa Fire Rescue, it may feel like Christmas, but it’s just another day for them.

“It’s no different than any other day. Yes it is a holiday, but the city never stops. Emergencies unfortunately still do come in. So we’re almost ready at a moments notice. Whether or not we’re eating or just hanging out, we’re ready to go.” said Jaylen Acosta, firefighter/paramedic for Odessa Fire Rescue.

However, they do have some traditions to get them through being away from their families.

