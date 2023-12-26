ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, December 27th, 2023: Another cold front has moved through West Texas and will keep the weather chilly and quiet for the rest of the year.

High pressure will build in behind the cold front and keep temperatures below normal over the next few days. Just a few high clouds are expected.

The next cold front will arrive on New Year’s Eve bringing more wintry temperatures into the new year but no rain or any type of moisture is expected.

