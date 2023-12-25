ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 26th, 2023: After a chilly Christmas Day across West Texas and southeast New Mexico, conditions will warm a touch for our Tuesday.

It will be a cold start to the day Tuesday with early morning lows in the 20s and 30s. Wind chill values could dip into the teens for some. Make sure to bundle up well if you’re out and about early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will gradually warm and top out in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be sunny and conditions quiet, but winds will be breezy with gusts anywhere between 30-40 mph possible across parts of the region. Even though temperatures might be warmer than Monday, they may not quite feel warmer because of the winds.

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures will remain near normal for this time of year before warming a touch next weekend. A cold front will move through the region on New Year’s Eve shaving a few degrees off of high temperatures for New Year’s Day, but conditions will still be right around normal. Precipitation chances are slim to none over the next 10-days.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.