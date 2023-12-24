HOLIDAY RECAP: Christmas events around in Midland and Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As we are now preparing to open our presents tomorrow morning and celebrate Christmas with our loved ones.

There has been a lot of events this week in celebrating the holiday season.

The Midland soup kitchen ministry hosted its thirty seventh annual Christmas meal event for the community.

On Friday, volunteers welcomed the most people they ever had in thirty-seven years.

One thousand people went to the Christmas meal event and over two-thousand toys were distributed to children.

“It means so much to my family to see the joy on the children’s faces. It is something that maybe they might not have gotten at home on a normal day. For us to stand on that gap is been such a blessing to see them come back year after year after year before our eyes. To be able to start the Christmas season for them has been a huge blessing for me and my family.” said Midland soup kitchen ministry administrator, Nathen Ivy.

Downtown Odessa added the starbright casitas this year for the first time with local vendors selling homemade Christmas products to the community.

Over seventy vendors were a part of starbright casitas.

It was a success, and they are hoping to make it an annual holiday tradition in downtown Odessa.

“I would love it to become annual. It brings people together. It brings people downtown and it gives lasting memories. Almost like I remember coming to the Christmas parade when I was young. I remember that now. So, I would love for the casitas to become an annual event as well.” said Executive Director of downtown Odessa, Elizabeth Prieto.

It has been a very busy time of the year at Garibaldi’s Tacos.

The sales of tamales have increased dramatically since Thanksgiving Day.

They have been making hundreds of tamales every day for their customers.

“We have been doing about sixty dozen tamales a day and we have to do them every day because we want everything to be fresh so then usually get left at zero at the end of the day,” said Gabby Reyes.

If you need to make any returns after the holiday, regular hours at the Music city mall will resume on the twenty-sixth.

Most of the stores in the mall will have extra staff following Christmas to help with returns.

“Those of you who are planning on coming back next week after Christmas, it’ll be a smooth transition here as well. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that process goes as smoothly as possible.” said Music City Mall manager Greg Morgan.

If you still want some holiday cheer, the starbright village will still be open each night until 11 pm January first.

