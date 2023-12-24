ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 25th, 2023: A cold front moved through the region late Sunday helping to drop temperatures for our Christmas Day.

Christmas Day will start off on a cold note with early morning lows in the 20s and 30s across the region. Temperatures will make their way into the 40s and 50s for most. Midland/Odessa is looking to see a high of 48 degrees. Winds will be much calmer across the area than they were on Sunday and skies will be sunny to mostly sunny.

As we head through the week, temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year. Another cold front will move through the area late Wednesday shaving a few degrees off of Thursday’s high. Overall, conditions are looking nice and quiet through the extended period which is great for any New Year’s celebrations as we head into 2024.

