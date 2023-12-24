CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 25th, 2023

Chilly and Sunny Christmas Ahead...
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 25th, 2023: A cold front moved through the region late Sunday helping to drop temperatures for our Christmas Day.

Christmas Day will start off on a cold note with early morning lows in the 20s and 30s across the region. Temperatures will make their way into the 40s and 50s for most. Midland/Odessa is looking to see a high of 48 degrees. Winds will be much calmer across the area than they were on Sunday and skies will be sunny to mostly sunny.

As we head through the week, temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year. Another cold front will move through the area late Wednesday shaving a few degrees off of Thursday’s high. Overall, conditions are looking nice and quiet through the extended period which is great for any New Year’s celebrations as we head into 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Alvarado
Big Spring Police arrests suspect after four-day crime spree
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
Two men arrested after SWAT raid in Midland
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Woman dies after Odessa Police arrest her for driving under the influence
odometer mgn
Car chase spans across three West Texas counties
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 24th, 2023
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 23rd, 2023
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
Winterize with the CBS7 First Alert Weather Team
Winterize with the CBS7 First Alert Weather Team