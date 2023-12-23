Shorty’s host a Christmas event for the community to enjoy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Shorty’s rental and feed store hosted their very first Christmas event in Midland.

They are having this event to celebrate Christmas and for the community to have a good time.

This event had a Christmas market with over twenty local vendors for people to buy last minute Christmas gifts for their loved ones.

It was a good opportunity for local vendors to expand their businesses.

“For these small vendors that we have here today they really don’t have a storefront, so it is good for them to be able to come into a location where is able to help produce their name and their product and get bigger.” said general Manager Shorty’s rental store Vincent Ramirez.

Kids were able to feed and pet a reindeer inside the shop and take pictures with Santa.

Shorty’s wanted to celebrate Christmas with the community in a western style.

“Just because there is not a lot of western things you can do in the community out here. We have Rudolph. Rudolph is our miniature horse that we brought for kids to feed.” said Shorty’s Cassidy Honne

This event served as a holiday stress reliever for those in the community who joined.

“I think this event is great because it has holiday cheer. You can come in here. You can see everything and is just a nice atmosphere. Go shop and take some stress off trying to find last minute things.” said Honne.

Shorty’s retail store will have more events in the spring for the community.

