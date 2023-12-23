Christmas came early for over 900 West Texans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry fed over 900 people across the area.

Kids were able to receive toys after their meals at this annual event, to benefits those that are less fortunate.

This is the 37th time the Midland Soup Kitchen host this event for families across West Texas.

Though they’ve been doing this event for a while, they still find happiness in serving meals for people in need.

Volunteers handed out meals to people, while others waited to hand out presents.

The point of this event is to help those that may not be able to have a meal or open presents this Christmas.

A tradition that the soup kitchen has been doing for nearly four decades.

“It means so much to my family. To see the joy on children’s faces on Christmas it’s just something that they maybe not have gotten at home on a normal day. For us to stand in that gap is just a blessing. To see them come back year after year, they’re growing before our eyes. And to be able to start the Christmas season for them has been such a blessing for me and my family.” said Nathen Ivy, Administrator at Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry.

Three days of prepping food and wrapping over two thousand one hundred gifts in a day made this event possible.

One of those volunteers is following a tradition his father did for a long time.

“It’s giving from the heart to the families. Since he showed us this tradition and it’s awesome to continue this tradition in his name.” said Justin Painter, volunteer at the Midland Soup Kitchen.

Justin Painters father, Gary Painter, was also a volunteer at this kitchen.

He showed this to his son when he was younger and now he plans to continue that legacy.

However, he also volunteers because of the hard work this organization does for the community.

“What they’ve accomplished, in those amount of days. There’s enough presents here for three per child. Which is fantastic.” said Painter.

Some people came out to get a meal and some gifts but others want to volunteer.

Apart from being a place to meet the leaders of this organization, it’s also a place to meet forever friends.

“I didn’t get to volunteer, but I thought to come out and enjoy the festivities with people. We don’t really have a lot of family here so if you want to find a family, there’s plenty of people out here that are very kind.” said Tammie Gonzales, attendee at the Soup Kitchen.

The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry staff was able to wrap over 2,000 toys the day before, which is a record for them, but next year they hope to break that record once again.

